Sacha Baron Cohen and wife Isla Fisher announced their decision to split after nearly 14 years of marriage.

“After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting out racquets down,” Sacha, 52, wrote via his Instagram Stories on Friday, April 5. “In 2023, we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritized our privacy and have been quietly working through this change.”

The statement continued, “We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy.”

The Confessions of a Shopaholic actress, 48, cosigned the statement, sharing the message via her social media account.

The divorce news follows major allegations made by Sacha and Isla’s costar Rebel Wilson in her new memoir, Rebel Rising, which was released on Tuesday, April 2. The trio worked together on the 2016 movie The Brothers Grimsby.

Rebel detailed her experience with Sacha while making the film, claiming he humiliated her and asked her to perform a lewd act.

“[Sacha Baron Cohen] summons me via a production assistant saying that I’m needed to film an additional scene,” the Pitch Perfect star, 44, wrote in the memoir. “‘Okay, well, we’re gonna film this extra scene,’ [Sacha Baron Cohen] says. Then he pulls his pants down … [Sacha Baron Cohen] says very matter-of-factly: ‘Okay, now I want you to stick your finger up my ass.’ And I’m like, ‘What?? … No!!’”

Sacha’s rep has denied the claims. “While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby,” his reps told People in a statement.

Sacha and Isla first met in 2001, with the Madagascar star later telling the New York Times that he thought Isla was “hilarious” during their first encounter.

“We were at a very pretentious party, and me and her bonded over taking the mick out of the other people in the party,” he told the publication. “I knew instantly. I don’t know if she did.”

After getting engaged in 2004, the pair wed in an intimate ceremony in Paris in 2010. During their marriage, the couple welcomed three kids, daughters Olive, 17, Elula, 13, and son Montgomery, 9.

The actress opened up earlier this year about her relationship with the Borat actor during an appearance on the Kelly Clarkson Show, shedding light on their Valentine’s Day traditions.

“I wouldn’t say we’re particularly… I think just having a lot of kids and being busy, we don’t do a lot,” she told host Kelly Clarkson on February 13. “But every year Sacha does give me a card that’s like, ‘Happy Valentine’s from’ and then there’s a massive question mark.”

“As if anybody else would send me… as if I have any other Valentines. I’m a mother of three,” she joked. “I mean, I’m always like, ‘Ooooh. So many men.’”