SATC Fans React to Actress Kristin Davis’ Makeup-Free Photo

Kristin Davis reminded fans that she is a natural beauty after she shared a makeup-free photo via Instagram on Tuesday, April 2.

“Jet lagged, but the Kenya hair is worth it #throwback,” the Sex and the City star, 59, captioned the post.

While Kristen often faces online criticism about her appearance, fans had no choice but to complement her bare face in the comments section. “You really look great without makeup!!!” one person wrote. A second online user commented, “Natural and gorgeous.”

Kristin became one of television’s bombshells when Sex and the City ran from 1998 to 2004. However, the actress faced negative backlash about her appearance when the SATC women reunited for the spinoff, And Just Like That. The HBO Max series premiered in December 2021 and Kristin’s welcome back was anything but warm as critics ridiculed the Melrose Place alum and accused her of getting too much plastic surgery.

“Everyone wants to comment, pro or nay or whatever, on our hair and our faces and our this and our that. The level of intensity of it was a shock,” Kristin told The Sunday Times Style magazine at the time. “That’s the problem with social media, right, is that you don’t know what those people are doing. You don’t know anything about them. They’re just hurling bombs at you. It makes me angry.”

Kristin’s enhanced lips were talked about quite a bit by viewers, which led her to share her experience with injectables.

Courtesy of Kristin Davis/ Instagram

“No one told me [my lip filler] didn’t look good for the longest time. But luckily I do have good friends who did say eventually,” she told The Telegraph in June 2023. “It’s whatever. I can’t keep it up. I don’t have time. You’re trusting doctors [but] people personally blame us when it goes wrong—[as if] I jabbed a needle in my face.”

Kristin, who previously admitted to getting Botox in the past, continued to the outlet, “I have done fillers and it’s been good, and I’ve done fillers and it’s been bad. I’ve had to get them dissolved and I’ve been ridiculed relentlessly. And I have shed tears about it. It’s very stressful.”

Kristin’s view on cosmetic enhancements has changed over the years, though. In 2018, the Holiday in the Wild star was forthcoming about what “scared” her about invasive plastic surgery.

“I’m scared of needles, scared of complications,” she told New Beauty, continuing, “and scared of doing something that looks bad and not being able to go back and fix it.”