Not what she signed up for. The Circle alum Savannah “Sav” Palacio may be one of the beauties in Netflix’s upcoming show Perfect Match, but the reality star claims she had no idea it was going to be a dating show in an exclusive interview with Life & Style. “I was told it was going to be a challenge show and then found out that it was a dating show when the cameras were rolling – pretty much at the same time that everyone else who’s watching will find out,” Sav, 26, says.

Although the influencer – who has over 400k Instagram followers – was surprised to find out the premise of the show was to fall in love, she believes it was “for good reason.”

“I would never enter a dating show where there’s competition. The Bachelorette can call me anytime they want, but The Bachelor, I would say no to, because I don’t fight for guys in my everyday life and I’m definitely not going to fight for a guy on Perfect Match,” Sav continues, noting, “Not none of those guys especially.”

She also teases the season will be filled with lots of “drama.”

“When you combine that many big personalities in one house, drama is bound to happen,” she tells Life & Style of the star-stacked cast.

Perfect Match, which will be hosted by Nick Lachey, is a dating show where former Netflix stars will compete to form relationships and “play matchmaker,” according to the streaming service’s synopsis. While they can act as cupids for some singles, the “most compatible couples” hold the power to attempt to break up others during their time living in the villa.

The cast is made up of hopeful singles who starred in Netflix unscripted original shows like Love Is Blind, Too Hot to Handle and The Circle. Damien Powers, Shayne Jansen and Bartise Bowden from Love Is Blind; Francesca Farago, Chloe Veitch and Chase DeMoor from Too Hot to Handle and Mitchell Eason and Joey Sasso from The Circle are just a handful of Netflix fan favorites and villains who will look for love on the show.

As for Sav, she will be reunited with her former The Circle season 2 costars Mitchell and Chloe, who were involved in a situationship after filming ended. After many flirty online exchanges and spending quality time with one another, Mitchell and Chloe decided not to further their relationship because he lives in California while she resides in the U.K.

Chloe, who fans met during Too Hot to Handle season 1, explained her and Mitchell’s conversations about the future during a May 2021 interview with Cosmopolitan.

She revealed, “We shared a kiss just after the cameras were turned off at the finale. Because of the distance, it hasn’t got a label. But we get on really, really well and it is romantic. It’s not just a friendship, but we’ll see.”

Be sure to watch Perfect Match on Netflix on February 14!