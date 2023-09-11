Scott Disick is getting slammed for sharing a photo of son Reign, whom he shares with Kourtney Kardashian, wearing a T-shirt featuring racy photos of his aunt, Khloé Kardashian, including one of her wearing a sexy pink bikini.

The Talentless founder, 40, posted the snapshot to his Instagram Stories on September 9, showing Reign, 8, wearing the shirt with “Khloé” written in hot pink lettering above the graphics of her also wearing a tight leather crop top and pants as well as a figure-hugging white tank top. Scott wrote, “Proud nephew” on the post.

Courtesy of Scott Disick/Instagram

Fans thought it was somewhat creepy. “I’d simply die if I had to wear a shirt with a thirst trap of my aunt screenprinted on it,” one user on Reddit posted in a discussion thread, as another added, “Idk this just seems inappropriate – I get it’s his aunt but if it were any other woman this would definitely be seen as weird.” One person wrote, “I’m imagining myself wearing a shirt with a sexy picture of my aunt on it,” while another joked, “My brother in laws are pretty cute … But I’ll be damned if my daughter is going around with them half naked on a shirt.”

Other users thought that the shirt was more about Scott’s feelings towards Khloé than Reign. “Scott’s weird obsession with Khloe is overboard and this proves it. Why the f–k would you put your kid in this?” one person wrote while another added, “I see the Scott/Khloe inappropriate dynamic keeps on keeping on.”

Scott has been called out in the past for seemingly oversharing his feelings about Kourtney’s younger sister. In a March 2019 Instagram post, the Flip It Like Disick alum shared a photo of Khloé wearing a skin-tight nude mesh catsuit, writing in the caption, “Been waiting all week to post this,” while adding in a hashtag it was his “Woman Crush Wednesday.” One follower commented, “Just hook up already lol,” while another wrote, “I don’t get his weird ass obsession with her.”

However, others were quick to defend how close Scott and Khloé are, with one fan writing, “Love the relationship y’all have, y’all came a long way,” as another added, “I think you and #khloekardashian have the greatest friendship. You two always crack me up. It’s very inspiring.”

Scott and Kourtney split in 2015 after nine years as a couple, but his friendship with Khloé grew tighter afterwards. In a May 2019 post celebrating his birthday, the Good American founder wrote, “We have come such a long way, you and I! I am so thankful for the person that you have grown into. I am thankful for every [one of the] highs and lows because we have been through it all and we are closer than ever. I am proud to say that you are my brother and also one of my best friends!”

One user commented in Khloé’s post that they “refuse to believe they’ve never shagged, to which she clapped back, “The comment you made makes me feel sad for you. I feel sad for you because apparently you don’t have relationships in your life that can be completely platonic. You don’t have relationships where someone genuinely loves and cares about you without wanting anything else besides a friendship.” She added, “Scott and I are family. Our family (Scott included) have experienced a ton together and we love each other fiercely because of it all.”