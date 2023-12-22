Week of December 24 through December 30. By astrologer Josephine Collins (Instagram: @josephinecollinsbooks)

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Once you make up your mind about what you want, back it up with action. This week, you may decide to kick off your good intentions by letting go of those things that no longer serve you.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

There’s no limit to what you can achieve, especially when you set your mind to it. So, think of some goals you’d like to reach in the coming year.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Dynamic and confident, you’re ready to enjoy the festive break with the people who really matter. What’s even more important is the progress you’re making – life just keeps getting better!

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Luck is on your side in 2024. Once the party season calms down, career can take center stage, opening up all sorts of possibilities for you.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

This week, you’ll get a chance to iron out those situations that have been holding you back. You know what you need to keep you upbeat, so now is the time to get going.

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

As you get ready to welcome in the New Year, you’ll want to revamp your life, Gemini. That might mean getting a sexy makeover or creating some healthy new habits.

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

You could find emotions running high, particularly when it comes to dealing with those around you. Just remember, people are more willing to listen when you express yourself positively.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

In need of a New Year’s resolution, Leo? Shaping up is the name of the game. Focus on your physical, mental, emotional and spiritual wellness, too.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Some things are out of your control — and that’s OK, Virgo. Your goal this year is to learn how to relax more and take life as it comes.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

If you want to turn up the temperature on the love scene, get out and enjoy yourself, Libra. In a relationship? Make some time to unwind together.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

With fresh ideas flowing, your ability to create the life you want moves up to the next level. Plans feel hot and happening and an exciting financial opportunity could open new doors for you.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

You adore fresh adventures. Now capture all of your wildest dreams by boosting your confidence, updating your skills and connecting with the people you adore.