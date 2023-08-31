Week of September 3 through September 9

By astrologer Josephine Collins (Instagram: @josephinecollinsbooks)

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

If you’re unhappy with the way things are, it’s time to clear away the boring stuff and bring back your sparkle. Spontaneity is the name of the game, so be ready to act on your instincts this week!

Libra: September 23 – October 22

If you’re feeling unsure of your next move, give yourself a break. Quiet time to sit and think will be a bonus, and getting organized will get you back in the groove.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

With powerful emotions coming to the surface, it’s hard to stay still for long. Your mind is focused on the goals you want to achieve.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

As inspiration hits you, you’re ready to make those changes that really matter. Work, money and home are all up for a revamp, and you may even surprise yourself with your drive.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

With an extra helping of confidence, you’ll want to keep your eyes open for opportunities at work, maybe even a promotion.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Your feelings may be volatile at times, but take a step back and regroup. Calm and steady wins the race.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Don’t just sit back and wait for something good to happen. With love taking the lead, it should be fun to get out and make some new connections, Pisces.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

This is not the time to get distracted, Aries! Instead, use your ability to get straight to the heart of those issues that have an impact on your future.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

As life moves on, you should be feeling fabulous and ready for a fresh challenge. Situations that you find yourself in give you a chance to show everyone how wonderful you are, Taurus.

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

Maybe bad habits need clearing up or old patterns need changing. Either way, you’ll want to get yourself and your personal world sorted.

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

When life starts to pick up, you could find yourself busy. People want more of your attention, and while you love to help, allow space to focus on your own needs.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

A desire to improve your lot pushes you to step outside of your comfort zone. If money has been on your mind, this is a fabulous week to look for ways to make a higher income. The effort you put in now should pay off later