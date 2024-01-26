Week of January 28 through February 3. By astrologer Josephine Collins (Instagram: @josephinecollinsbooks).

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

You want to get to the bottom of what’s bothering you and bring in more happiness. Clever insights highlight where certain situations need tweaking, but don’t feel obliged to do something just because someone asks you to. Let your heart and head be your guide.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

A flurry of activity encourages you to step up the pace. You know what you want and now you have the chance to work towards it!

Aries: March 21 – April 19

You naturally take control of your own life and sometimes the lives of others, too. But if you really want to stay ahead, go easy this week.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Widening your social circle welcomes useful friends. Snap up attractive invitations and watch the networking chemistry sparkle, Taurus!

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

Does it seem like other people are getting ahead, Gemini? Start moving on your own desires and don’t look back. You’ll soon see rewards for your efforts!

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

If someone around you needs a little tender loving care, you’re happy to step in. Just remember to squeeze in enough pampering time for yourself, as well.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Family and work are both vying for your attention. You’ll need to set your most important priorities and be confident that your hard work will make a difference.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You have a spring in your step, making this an ideal time to turn your focus to activities that lift your heart. Putting your enthusiasm into a new project is a good idea, Virgo. Choose anything that gives you a thrill!

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Although amorous liaisons are exciting, it’s time to get to the core of what really matters. You want someone who brings harmony to your life, not unnecessary drama.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Ready to see what you can achieve? It may be tempting to put your rebellious foot forward at times, but a little charm will take you farther.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

The promise of a wonderful year puts you in the mood to try your best — and with so many fantastic ideas floating around your head, it’s hard to know where to begin. Stay on track by listening to your intuition and don’t allow other people to distract you.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Is the tug of war between wanting to change and sticking with what you know keeping you rooted? Then it may be time to move on.