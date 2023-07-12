Shawn Johnson and Husband Andrew East Are Expecting Baby No. 3

Outnumbered. Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson and her husband, Andrew East, announced that they are expecting baby No. 3 after suffering a miscarriage in 2022.

“Swipe for a surprise,” Shawn, 31, captioned a series of photos shared via Instagram on Wednesday, July 12, from the family’s recent trip to Greece. The second photo in the series shows the expectant mother cradling her baby bump while visiting the first Olympic stadium in Athens.

For his part, the soon-to-be father of three shared a montage video of “all the times my wife told me she’s pregnant.”

“Here we go again,” Andrew, 31, captioned his announcement post, which included positive tests from each of the couple’s past pregnancies.

While the Nashville-based couple rejoiced in their growing family via Instagram, they also took to their joint YouTube channel to share an inside look at their pregnancy journey.

“Baby number three coming this winter,” Andrew shouted as Shawn held up a positive pregnancy test for the camera. “I’m the most excited I’ve ever been.”

The former football player added that it was a “long road” to conceiving their third child, noting that they “tried for months and months and months.”

Shawn and Andrew – who are already parents to daughter Drew Hazel and son Jett James – opened up about their experience to familyMade, revealing that they suffered a pregnancy loss “early on.”

“We’re confident this one is here to stay,” Shawn told the outlet. “We wanted to wait a while to officially announce the news. Here’s to all the nausea, cravings, back pain, and other fun things we go through that are totally worth it to ultimately hold a little baby in our arms. Here we go again!”

The Iowa native added that this pregnancy is ““a little bit somber because I feel like I know it’s our last. I feel like our family is complete now.”

“Since starting our YouTube channel, we’ve always shared the ups and downs of our pregnancy journey with the world. When I was pregnant with Drew and Jett, we decided to share the news early on which was really fun,” she continued. “We were also very open about our miscarriage in 2017 and the encouraging feedback from our online community really kept us going. But this might be our last go around and so this time we wanted to do something different. Now that we have kids to share the news with, it’s been special to take a little extra time to soak in the excitement as a family of four.”

Just one year into their marriage, in October 2017, the pair announced they had suffered a miscarriage.

“It’s been an emotional roller coaster,” Shawn said in their YouTube video announcement at the time. “You go from shocked to ‘Holy crap’ to ‘I can’t do this’ to ‘Let’s do this’ and now it’s like, ‘I pray to God I can do this.’”

Two years after their heartbreak, the pair announced they were expecting their rainbow baby. Daughter Drew Hazel East was born on October 29, 2019, followed by son Jett James East in July 2021.