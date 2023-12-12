Sia Reveals Liposuction After Putting ​On ‘a Lot of Weight’

Sia asked her fans to send well-wishes her way before she went into surgery for a liposuction procedure on December 9. The hitmaker revealed she turned to the cosmetic procedure after taking a medication that made her “put on a lot of weight” – and “exercise or thyroid meds” didn’t help.

“Please know that I am so lucky to have the resources to change the way I look and that when you see me looking crazy foxy again that I want you to know it did not come from diet and exercise,” Sia 47, tweeted. “I want to be truthful about all of my procedures so I don’t contribute to the system that tells us we aren’t enough. I am insecure like most people and being in the public eye gives me anxiety, so I’ve made the choice to alter my appearance for my own confidence issues. Pray for me please! I love you, keep going!”

Fans huddled around the “Unstoppable” singer and sent all the good vibes during her time of recovery and healing.

“You’ve never looked anything other than crazy foxy, woman – hoping your health improves as quick as possible, I love you,” one fan tweeted, while a second person replied, “You’re beautiful no matter what your weight is we love you for your genuine soul. You don’t owe the public disclosing such things but I respect and understand your reasoning for this.”

Sia/ X

The “Cheap Thrills” artist debuted a new look at the 5th annual Daytime Beauty Awards in October and revealed she got a facelift. Sia shared the news while presenting her surgeon, Dr. Talei, an award.

“I’m a pop star that normally hides my face and doesn’t lie about s–t,” she said on stage at the event. “I got an amazing facelift from Dr. Talei. He is incredible. And he is doing so much good work — and not just for the pop stars of the world.”

Dr. Talei chatted with E! News on the red carpet at the event and shared that the best plastic surgery outcomes stem from the basics. “Instead of trying to be creative and make things up, you go back and just learn what people are supposed to look like inside,” he told the outlet.

“If you know what they’re supposed to look like inside, outside looks normal,” the celebrity surgeon continued, adding, “Like, beautiful inside, beautiful outside—it’s also natural inside, natural outside. So, you just respect the anatomy and that’s the easiest way to keep people natural.”