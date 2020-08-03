Simone Biles’ Dating History Proves She Has a Thing for Athletes

Even if Simone Biles’ dating history is short and sweet, we can definitely tell she has a thing for athletic guys. During her time in the spotlight, the Olympic gymnast has been in two public relationships — including with her new boyfriend, NFL star Jonathan Owens.

Prior to Jonathan, Simone dated former national-team gymnast Stacey Ervin Jr. for three years. Sadly, the longtime couple called it quits in March 2020. “It’s hard being young and having that long of a relationship and then ending it. But it was for the best,” Simone previously told Vogue magazine.

While Simone never explicitly revealed why she and Stacey split, the Ohio native did express a major shift in her life during the coronavirus quarantine. “I think for athletes, it’s hard for us to be out of our element for such a long period of time. That kind of throws your whole balance off,” Simone expressed. “Because you go to work out and you release endorphins. You get any anger out. It’s kind of our oasis. Without that, you’re stuck at home with your own thoughts.”

Thankfully, the four-time gold medalist learned to “live” and “read more deeply” into those thoughts. “At the gym, it’s a great distraction, so I never really live with my thoughts,” Simone added. “Now it’s like, ‘OK, what are the depths of it?’ Sometimes I’ll write down little notes about how I’m feeling.”

Clearly, Simone’s introspection led to some positive results — especially in her love life. In early August 2020, she and Jonathan Owens became Instagram official. “It’s just us,” Simone captioned two adorable selfies. The Missouri Western State alum, who plays safety for the Houston Texans, didn’t post a photo of the pair on his Instagram page, but he did share Simone’s post to his Stories.

Of course, her followers couldn’t help but gush over how happy they look! In fact, lots of fans suggested Simone “upgraded” from her past relationship.

To learn more about Simone Biles’ dating history, scroll through the gallery below.