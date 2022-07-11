Talk about awkward! Four-time Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Simone Biles says that a flight attendant mistook her for a child and offered her a coloring book while flying home from Washington, D.C., where she had received the Medal of Freedom from President Joe Biden.

The legendary athlete, 25, who is 4-foot-8, shared an Instagram Stories photo from her airplane seat while wearing a white sweatshirt and holding her hand up to her forehead with a look of frustration. Simone wrote underneath, “Not the flight attendant trying to give me a coloring book when I board … I said, ‘No, I’m good, I’m 25.'” The photo and its shocking caption went viral when a fan posted it to Twitter on Saturday, July 9.

In another Stories snapshot, Simone noted, “The other flight attendant gave me a mimosa so we’re in the clear,” but revealed the airline employee asked if she was old enough to legally drink first.