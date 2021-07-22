Celebrating bae! Olympic gymnast Simone Biles gave a sweet shout-out to boyfriend Jonathan Owens in honor of his birthday on Wednesday, July 21.

“Here in Japan, it is already my favorite persons birthday. HAPPY 26th BIRTHDAY BABE. @jowens_3, I love you so much. Can’t wait to celebrate you when I get home! Thanks for keeping me sane during the craziest times,” the athlete, 24, captioned a set of seven photos of the couple via her Instagram. “An ear to vent to, someone to share fun times with and make the best of memories. Not sure how I got so lucky [and] what I’d do without you! But I hope you have the best day ever. Not too much fun without me [though] hahaha. Forever yours, S.”

Additionally, the four-time Olympic gold medalist, who is currently in Japan to compete with Team USA in the 2021 summer games, gave the Houston Texans player a second shout-out via her Instagram Stories. “Obsessed with you 5ever [sic],” Simone wrote to the NFL star.

The Ohio native and football player made their romance Instagram official in August 2020, just five months after Simone’s split from Stacey Ervin Jr., whom she dated for nearly three years. “He’s a real man. I love him. We have a great time together,” she gushed over Jonathan during a virtual Today show interview in January 2021. “Our personalities match right up. We have the same sense of humor. He’s just great. He’s an athlete, too, so we really understand each other, and I think that’s why our relationship has been seamless.”

Interestingly enough, Jonathan wasn’t even aware that Simone was famous when the pair started seeing one another. “Her work ethic was really the first thing that caught my eye,” he revealed during episode three of his girlfriend’s Facebook Watch series, Simone vs. Herself. “I never really watched gymnastics before I first started talking to her. When I met her, I honestly didn’t know who she was.”

He added, “It was just like, ‘Oh, she has a lot of followers — she must be pretty good or something.’ That’s how I would tell people and they’d be like: ‘Simone Biles?! You for real, the gymnast?!’ And I’m like, ‘Man, she’s good like that?!’”