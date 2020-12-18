Still healing. Sofia Franklyn said she “felt like an idiot” following her drama with former “Call Her Daddy” podcast host Alex Cooper. “I don’t really know how a friendship breakup feels, and part of the reason why is I realized later that this person was never my friend.”

“I think I was completely just used as a vessel to get famous,” Sofia, 28, told host Violet Benson on the November 17 episode of “Too Tired to Be Crazy” podcast after being asked if she’ll “forgive” her former friend. “It sounds like I’m giving myself like so much, you know, not clout but … that’s exactly what it was. She saw me, thought I was funny, she thought we had good chemistry. I confused that with a friendship and it really was just a business ploy on her end.”

Sofia and Alex, 26, met in 2018 and started “Call Her Daddy.” One month later, Barstool Sports bought the show. In May 2020, things between the hosts and media company got rocky when the ladies thought they had outgrown the platform.

Barstool Sports founder David Portnoy offered them each a $500,000 salary, plus bonuses and six months off of their initial three-year contract. While Alex wanted to take the deal, Sofia decided she wanted to shop around with the support of her boyfriend, Peter Nelson, who was commonly referred to on the podcast as “Suitman.”

As a result, a feud ensued and Sofia left the show. On May 22, Alex revealed “Call Her Daddy” was back on and even interviewed Miley Cyrus in August. The ladies were not previously allowed to discuss the details of their split due to legal reasons. However, it seems as though Sofia took things very personally.

“I think it makes it more painful if you and someone else, you know, the love was real and the connection was real, and then you had to breakup for whatever reason. When I found out none of that was real — it was all in my head — it was more like self reflection like why did you allow that to happen?” the “Sofia With an F” podcast host said about Alex.

Sofia noted she was being “casual” about the situation because she’s “still just angry” at her former friend. “I haven’t hit the point where it makes me sad, you know?”

“Obviously, I have no right to give someone a title or label, but I just think if you come to the conclusion that someone is a bad person it’s easier to get over it that way,” she continued. “That’s just my personal opinion, but that made it easier for me to just move on. Well, I mean, not move on because I still haven’t moved on.”

It looks like this drama isn’t quite over yet.