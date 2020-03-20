Self-isolating with the best! Model Sofia Richie shared the cutest quarantine selfie with boyfriend Scott Disick on March 19 — and obviously, we’re totally jealous of this bae-cation the blonde beauty and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star have going on at home.

“Day 8 of quarantine,” the 21-year-old wrote over a silly photo of herself and the 36-year-old house flipper on her Instagram Stories using a ridiculous filter that made their eyes and mouths enormous. Talk about #CoupleGoals for the ages, y’all.

It seems as though the dynamic duo had a nice and relaxing night in together. Later that evening, the budding actress also shared a snap of herself cuddled up in a cute blanket with a cup of tea and a jade face roller in her lap. “Night night,” she captioned the second Instagram Stories post.

It looks like things are going really well for the couple after over two years of dating. In fact, Scott is even in good graces with Sofia’s mom, Diane Alexander, and her brother, Miles Richie. The former dancer told Life & Style exclusively what she thinks of her daughter’s boyfriend and how he supports his family.

Instagram

“We all have our stuff [personal struggles], but he’s a really good guy,” the 52-year-old said of the Flip It Like Disick star. “He’s such a good dad, I don’t know if people really know that. He’s home every night with them, homework, bedtime.”

Plus, Diane knows her daughter has a good head on her shoulders — so she’s not concerned about their coupling one bit. “She’s really wise and she doesn’t do anything wrong relationship-wise, she knows right from wrong. Sofia means wisdom,” the proud mama explained. “I learn a lot from her! I’m always like, ‘Oh, what do I do?’ And she’s like, ‘Mom, just let it go.’ She talks me down and helps me with her brother.”

We hope Scott and Sof are enjoying their quarantine and hanging with the reality star’s kids — Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5 — whom he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian. After all, who better to spend all this time with than family, right?