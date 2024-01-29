She’s ready for her mini-me! Days after Sofia Richie confirmed that she was expecting baby No. 1, she shared a gender reveal video from the moment that she and her husband, Elliot Grainge, learned they were having a little girl.

In the clip, Sofia, 25, and Elliot, 30, are in their backyard with their dog. The record executive does the honor of shooting the confetti gun, which explodes with pink smoke and debris. Sofia is so excited that she immediately runs in the other direction and jumps in a circle. At one point, she is completely overcome with emotion and falls to the ground in tears.

Meanwhile, Elliot is stunned and stares at his wife as the confetti finishes falling to the ground. The model eventually composes herself and runs into Elliot’s arms while jumping up and down, exclaiming, “I’m so excited!”

“Sorry to all my neighbors for the horrifying scream,” Sofia captioned her TikTok video, which was posted on Sunday, January 28. It’s unclear when the video was taken, but Sofia had already confirmed that she was expecting a daughter when she announced her pregnancy on January 25.

The California native shared her big news in an interview with Vogue. She had been keeping her pregnancy a secret for quite some time, as she revealed that she was already six months along when the article was published.

Sofia and Elliot were first linked in January 2021 and they went Instagram official two months later. In April 2022, Elliot proposed, and the two tied the knot just one year later in France.

In the Vogue interview, Sofia opened up about why she was so shocked by the gender reveal. “We bought two party poppers: one blue, one pink,” she explained. “[My assistant] left out the one with the correct color inside and Elliot and I popped it together. We both really thought it was a boy, so it was a true shock. My dream in life is to have a daughter.”

Sofia also revealed that her husband is “really excited” to welcome a baby girl into the family. “I think it’s so typical for boys to want boys, but he has a lot of sisters,” she gushed. “It was really sweet. He’s very sensitive.”

As for her due date, Sofia didn’t give an exact timeline. “She’s growing pretty fast,” Lionel Richie’s daughter admitted. “So it’s a bit up in the air.”