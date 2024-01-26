Sofia Richie Grainge embraced her fiancée era with a newfound glow after husband Elliot Grainge asked for her hand in marriage in April 2022. The influencer took fans along her life leading up to her rockingly elegant nuptials that took place one year later.

When Did Sofia Richie Grainge Get Married?

Before they said “I Do,” the couple soaked up the love with their close family and friends with a prewedding welcome rendezvous. Sofia also converted to Judaism, a monotheistic religion that Elliot lives and abides by.

“What a magical day. I want to thank cantor Nathan Lam for helping me along this journey of converting to Judaism,” she announced via Instagram on April 4, 2023. “It has been one of the greatest experiences of my life. Today was that day!!!”

Sofia and Elliot tied the knot on April 22, 2023, at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France, after more than two years of dating.

The model wore three different Chanel dresses during the wedding celebration as each gown catered to the differing ambiances.

“I am so excited to be married, just because I’m marrying Elliot. He’s like the man of my dreams,” Sofia told Vogue in a video posted on the big day before gushing over her gorgeous outfit changes.

“I can dance, [and] I can move. I love it! It’s traditional Chanel,” she said of her reception mini-dress. “I will be eating pizza and fries in this dress. Pray for this dress. It will be my life’s mission to make sure nothing happens to it.”

Who Attended Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge’s Wedding?

Sofia’s famous brood including dad Lionel Richie and sister Nicole Richie. The Simple Life star’s husband, Good Charlotte’s Joel Madden was also in attendance alongside twin brother Benji Madison and his wife, actress Cameron Diaz. Paris Hilton celebrated her unofficial baby sister during the South of France wedding.

Fans got major FOMO when a video of Sofia and Elliot’s head-banging wedding reception went viral. In the clip, Good Charlotte rocked the disco-filled, low-ceiling venue as they performed their hit “Lifestyles of the Rich & Famous.” The bride jumped on stage to the hit tune, while Elliot jammed in the “audience” alongside Cameron, who lovingly filmed the moment on her phone.

Does Sofia Richie Grainge Have Kids?

Sofia announced she and Elliot were expecting baby No. 1 during a January 2024 interview with Vogue and revealed that they are having a baby girl. The pair kept the exciting news under wraps until the influencer was further along in her pregnancy.

“When we turned over all three tests at the same time, they were all positive. He was so excited, and we both cried,” she recalled of the life-changing moment. “It was crazy and overwhelming and so hard not to scream it from the rooftops. But knowing I was so early, I was so protective — even with my friends.”