Secret talent! Sofia Richie may be a model/fashion designer, but did you also know the girl can sing? Her mom, Diane Alexander, exclusively tells Life & Style that the 21-year-old’s “voice is between like Adele and Rihanna.”

“That’s her secret,” the 52-year-old adds. It may not come as a total surprise considering Sofia’s dad is the great Lionel Richie. Diane says the 70-year-old gave her lessons when she was young, but it always came natural to her.

“Here’s the secret, she didn’t have any help from her dad, none, he’s not helping anybody,” Diane reveals. “Not in a bad way, he’s like ‘If you’re gonna make it, you’re gonna make it on your own, it’s not going to be handed to you.’”

So can we expect the blonde beauty to drop music at some point? It’s a possibility. “Sofia knows it, and so she’s working for it,” the mom of two says. “She’s going to him saying, ‘I got this,’ not him knowing ahead of time. She’s not just going to do acting, she’s going to do all of it. She’s a good girl, she’s going to make it.”

One of Sofia’s best qualities seems to be her determination for success. At a young age, she knew she wanted to dive into the entertainment industry. “She did want to go into music when she was younger, from 14 to 18 she was in the studio a lot, and we just made her wait like, ‘Nothing until you’re 18’. And then other stuff started.”

When Sofia isn’t busy building her empire, she can be found spending time with her boyfriend, Scott Disick, whom her mama totally approves of. “I love him!” she previously told Life & Style. “We all have our stuff [personal struggles], but he’s a really good guy.”

The best part is the former dancer fully supports her daughter’s relationship with the Flip it Like Disick star, and even admires her maturity. “She’s really wise and she doesn’t do anything wrong relationship-wise, she knows right from wrong. Sofia means wisdom,” Diane said. “I learn a lot from her! I’m always like, ‘Oh, what do I do?’ And she’s like, ‘Mom, just let it go.’ She talks me down and helps me with her brother.” What a great team!