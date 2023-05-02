

Sophie Turner and her husband, Joe Jonas, skipped the red carpet of the 2023 Met Gala, just hours after asking fans to delete a video “accidentally” posted of their daughter, Willa.

While many of their famous peers as well as family members Nick Jonas and his wife, Priyanka Chopra, were spotted dazzling at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Jonas Brothers band member, 33, and his wife, 27, were MIA.

Earlier in the day, the Game of Thrones actress asked fans to “delete” a clip of their daughter after she posted the video of the toddler by accident via her Instagram Stories.

“We have always advocated for our kids’ rights to privacy, so sharing this publicly is something that is against anything I stand for,” the HBO alum wrote in her social media statement after removing the video of Willa. “Our children deserve the right to grow up out of the public eye, to learn and grow in private. If I ever were to post anything of our kids, know that it is unquestionably a mistake.”

Sophie Turner/ Instagram

The mom of one concluded her message by urging her followers that she “would greatly appreciate” if viewers who reposted the video would remove it.

Sophie and the Jonas Brothers musician welcomed their first child in July 2020. The couple has remained very private about parenthood and nearly two years later, welcomed their second addition, whose moniker has yet to be revealed. Despite neither of her pregnancies being formally announced, the A-List couple has posed together for various red carpets where the actress has proudly sported her baby bump.

“The concept of family has made me a much more emotional person. The empathy is heightened; the feelings about family are just overflowing,” the X-Men: Dark Phoenix actress shared in a rare quote about motherhood while appearing on TheWrap‘s “UnWrapped” podcast in April 2022. “It’s made me a better actor for becoming a mother — because the only way to become a really brilliant actor is to experience as much life as possible and to bring those experiences in. This is just another little part of life that I’m experiencing that I get to bring in, and hopefully it helps my performance one way or another.”

The parents of two began dating in 2016 and got engaged the following year. The pair wed in May 2019, following the Billboard Music Awards ceremony where the Jonas Brothers performed. The couple held their lavish destination wedding in the South of France less than two months later on June 29, 2019.