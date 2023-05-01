An “honest mistake.” Sophie Turner asked fans to “delete” a video of her and Joe Jonas‘ eldest daughter, Willa, after the Game of Thrones actress “accidentally” shared a clip of the 2-year-old via Instagram Stories on Monday, May 1.

“We have always advocated for our kids’ rights to privacy, so sharing this publicly is something that is against anything I stand for,” Sophie, 27, wrote in her social media statement after removing the video of Willa. “Our children deserve the right to grow up out of the public eye, to learn and grow in private. If I ever were to post anything of our kids, know that it is unquestionably a mistake.”

The British star concluded her message by telling Instagram followers that she would “greatly appreciate” if fans who reposted the video would remove it.

Sophie Turner/ Instagram

Sophie and Joe, 33, welcomed Willa in July 2020. Nearly two years later, the couple welcomed their second child together, whose name has yet to be revealed. While neither of their pregnancies were officially announced, the couple posed together for various red carpet appearances while the former HBO star was sporting a giant baby bump.

“The concept of family has made me a much more emotional person. The empathy is heightened; the feelings about family are just overflowing,” Sophie shared in a rare quote about motherhood while appearing on The Wrap‘s “UnWrapped” podcast in April 2022. “It’s made me a better actor for becoming a mother — because the only way to become a really brilliant actor is to experience as much life as possible and to bring those experiences in. This is just another little part of life that I’m experiencing that I get to bring in, and hopefully it helps my performance one way or another.”

The Staircase actress has also joked that she’s “become way less cool” since welcoming two kids into the world. “I’m like an old woman,” Sophie joked to Elle U.K. in May 2022.

“It’s what life is about for me – raising the next generation. The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength,” she added. “We’re so excited to be expanding the family. It’s the best blessing ever.”

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Joe, for his part, has also shared his feelings on fatherhood, calling it “amazing” while chatting with CBS This Morning in May 2021.

“It’s been forced time at home — I’m always on the go; I’m always moving and traveling and touring,” the Jonas Brothers member said at the time. “To be in one place for a solid amount of time and having my feet on the ground and be with my family, my immediate family, is time I don’t think I’ll get back. I’m so thankful and grateful.”