Sophie Turner Steps Out for the 1st Time Since Giving Birth to Baby No. 2: Photos

Out and about! Sophie Turner made her first public appearance since giving birth to her and Joe Jonas‘ second daughter, and the Game of Thrones star looked great.

The actress, 26, and her musician husband, 32, were spotted out in Miami on Sunday, July 17. While there was no newborn in sight, Sophie showed off her post-baby body in a pair of jeans with a black shirt and sandals. She wore sunglasses and a chunky chain necklace while carrying a yellow purse. Joe, for his part, walked alongside his wife in an all-black outfit paired with a purple jacket.

The couple’s outing came days after news broke that they had officially welcomed baby No. 2. “Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl,” a rep for the couple told People on Thursday, July 14. Further details about their baby girl have been kept under wraps.

As fans know, Joe and Sophie — who’ve been married since 2019 — already share daughter Willa, who will be celebrating her second birthday on July 22.

“The concept of family has made me a much more emotional person. The empathy is heightened; the feelings about family are just overflowing. It’s made me a better actor for becoming a mother — because the only way to become a really brilliant actor is to experience as much life as possible and to bring those experiences in,” Sophie told The Wrap in April 2022 about becoming a mom. “This is just another little part of life that I’m experiencing that I get to bring in, and hopefully it helps my performance one way or another.”

While Sophie and Joe keep their personal lives and baby girls out of the public eye, both stars have offered the rare quote about being parents. The “Sucker” crooner revealed that being a dad is “amazing” during a May 2021 interview with CBS This Morning.

“You really don’t know what to expect,” the New Jersey native told People in June 2022 about welcoming his and Sophie’s second child. “I think [I’m] maybe a little less nervous [this time], but I’m just excited. .. It’s such an amazing part of life.”

