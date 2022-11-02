Stars Who Have Channeled the Iconic Plaid Outfit from ‘Clueless’: Natalie Portman, Gigi Hadid and More

Alicia Silverstone‘s character Cher Horowitz’s classic yellow and black plaid jacket and pleated miniskirt she wore in the opening scenes of 1995’s Clueless remains one of the most copied looks in fashion among as an homage to the iconic ensemble.

From Halloween costumes to Dior’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection, the eye-catching combinations of colors have hooked many stars. Alicia described how the outfit came to be in an August 2020 interview with Vogue.

“At first, you see Cher is wearing a plaid Dolce & Gabbana yellow and black checkered skirt, white Mary Jane shoes, white knee-high socks, and then there’s a white T-shirt and a yellow cardigan. And then on top of it, of course, the suit jacket,” Alicia described, adding, “There were three options for this opening scene: a blue version, a red version, and the yellow version.”

Ultimately, costume designer Mona May and director Amy Heckerling chose the yellow ensemble as “they felt that it was most appropriate for the scene.”

Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

“It’s a nod to a schoolgirl uniform, but in an elevated, chic, very high fashioned way,” Alicia explained about the famed look. “And it’s so absurd. Immediately, you’re transformed, you know the world you’re in because that’s not how kids dress to go to school. It’s just not. But somehow it just feels right, and it works.”

“It sort of had a grunge edge to it because it still was like yellow and black plaid but putting it on a little girl made it so different,” the The Crush star described, saying the outfit “has a life of its own.” She added, “You see it every year on the runway. And I think it’s so interesting that people are so interested in it and it continues to live.”

Sure enough, Dior was the latest design house to use yellow and black plaid in their collection and actress Natalie Portman jumped on the look. She wore the jacket and plaid miniskirt combo along with an ab-baring black bandeau top and black combat boots during the Thor: Love and Thunder press tour in July 2022. The Miss Dior Cherie spokeswoman even added that she was having a “Clueless moment” while looking so fierce in an Instagram photo.

Scroll down for photos of stars who have channeled Cher from Clueless in these amazing outfits.