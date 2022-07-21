Alicia Silverstone’s Bikini Photos Will Have You Totally Buggin’! See Her Hottest Swimsuit Moments

Alicia Silverstone has been an iconic Hollywood beauty since her breakout role in Clueless, and she still looks gorgeous in a swimsuit.

However, the iconic celebrity has still had to deal with her fair share of body-shaming. Sharing an old photo of herself with the label “Alicia Silverstone Candid Fat Photo,” the actress wrote in the caption of her January 2022 TikTok video, “Damn. I think I look good,”

The video, which was set to GAYLE’s “ABCDEFU” song, had the star flashing her middle finger to the camera and smiling.

After captivating viewers’ hearts in the 1995 hit movie, the actress struck a multi-movie contract with Columbia Pictures valued at $8 to $10 million. Since then, she has kept a low profile, leading some fans to believe she retired from acting altogether.

However, the San Francisco, California, native revealed in a 2018 interview with Vanity Fair that she hadn’t retired but rather took a step back from her career. The decision was due to harsh negative feedback about her appearance and weight, she explained.

“It was a real turnoff for me because I was a rebellious teenager,” she told the publication. “When I was having my crazy moments post-Clueless, I was being called ‘Fat Girl,’” playing off Alicia’s role as Batgirl in the 1997 movie Batman & Robin. “It didn’t make me think, ‘Oh yes, I’m going to try really hard to be [what you think I should be].’ My response was, ‘Hell no.’

She continued, “I had no interest in being famous or maintaining any kind of fame. If you told me that acting meant I was going to be called fat and have to do things a certain way, then I was like, ‘F off.’”

Amid her acting hiatus, she welcomed her son Bear on May 5, 2011, with then-husband Christopher Jarecki. The two were married from 2005 to 2018, divorcing after 20 years together.

The actress has gained attention for her irregular practices when it comes to raising Bear. In addition to raising her son on a vegan diet, the star shared in 2012 that she fed him directly from her mouth when he was a baby. Further, the mom revealed in a July 2022 podcast episode that she continues to co-sleep with her 11-year-old son as part of her approach to parenting.

“Bear and I still sleep together,” Alicia said on the Ellen Fisher Podcast on July 19, 2022. “I don’t really care,” she added with a laugh, acknowledging potential criticism she might get for her comment.

“It’s so awesome. It’s so easy,” the Blast From the Past star explained. “When I was done feeding him, he would go to the bathroom in the toilet. When he woke up from a nap, he went to the bathroom.”

