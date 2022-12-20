We’re totally buggin’! Alicia Silverstone posed completely nude while sharing the negative effects of leather for a new PETA campaign.

“If it takes me to get naked for you to care about animals, then that is what I’m after,” the Clueless star said in the promotional video posted on Tuesday, December 20. “I never, ever, get naked in TV, in film, nothin’, never, nope – but I’ve done it for PETA because that’s how much it matters to me.”

Alicia, 46, bared her toned physique for the PETA photo shoot ​ while wearing one piece of clothing: a pair of cowboy boots. The actress flaunted her gorgeous wavy hair and hid her private assets as she was surrounded by various cactus trees.

The animal rights activist partnered with PETA to not only raise awareness of how much harm leather has on the planet but also share ​Earth-friendly alternatives.

“DON’T BE A PRICK,” the ad reads. “Wear Vegan. Buy cactus, mushroom or apple leather instead!”

Alicia shared that the ​Earth “can’t handle” the process it takes to make leather that is so popularly consumed.

“The amount of resources, water, food, oil for transport, the amount of energy that goes into making leather is extraordinary. It’s just not sustainable,” she said.

In addition to bringing awareness to an important cause, Alicia revealed that her dream for the campaign is to get vegan leather materials from mushrooms, cactus trees and pineapple “into the hands of famous designers.”

The San Francisco native, who went vegan in 1999, noted that she’d “rather go naked than wear animals.”

To further grab society’s attention on the campaign, PETA is planning to debut the sexy ad campaign on a billboard in Times Square before the New Year’s Eve ball drop.

Prior to the jaw-dropping photo shoot, Alicia recently teamed up with PETA alongside son, Bear, 11, in July. The mother-son duo helped promote veganism with Lizzo’s lyrics “feeling good as hell” as the campaign’s mantra.

Although they had minor roles in the promotional video, Alicia wore a shirt with writing that read, “Go Vegan” while Bear’s read “STOP eating animals.”

The star-studded and vegan-friendly video featured celebrities like Lizzo, Joaquin Phoenix, Edie Falco, NBA star John Salley and Too Hot to Handle’s Francesca Farago.

Even though the American Woman actress played a minor role in the summer campaign, she was the main attraction when she posed nude for PETA in 2020 to help end the consumption of wearing wool.

In the photo, Alicia showed her bare backside while posing completely naked in the woods. “When the sheep are no longer useful, they are killed. So, there is no happy place they get to go for being a wool sheep.”