Someone call Fergie, because these stars are flying first class — and getting frisky while doing it! Throughout their time in the spotlight, tons of stars have admitted to joining the mile high club. For those living under a rock, it means they got hot and heavy while up in the air.

Kim Kardashian, for one, got real about her experience on a private jet while answering fan questions on her now-defunct app. When someone questioned if the Skims founder was a member of the mile high club, she responded, “Am I? Yeah.”

“But like [a private plane]. I don’t think like a public plane. … It would have to be an international flight,” Kim clarified, per The Sun. “It was an international, night flight when no one’s, like, around.”

Chrissy Teigen is another super sex-positive celebrity who revealed her and husband John Legend‘s sexual exploits amid a flight — a commercial flight, mind you.

“We’re by no means freaky-deaky, but let’s just say, we’re open to things. We’re very okay with PDA. When we go to a restaurant, he loves when I wear a dress, so he can do some upper-thigh rubbing. I would love to see more husbands and wives making out!” the model told Cosmopolitan in 2014 before engaging in a “rare” moment of asking her husband permission to share the craziest place they hooked up.

“We were on our way to Thailand to see my parents, flying commercial first-class. We were under a blanket. We weren’t even in one of those pod things. I feel like we should get a trophy for that,” Chrissy shared at the time. “Mom and Dad are going to nail me for this!”

Whether they’re on a private jet or sitting next to strangers in first class, these stars have no shame in their game — and we love them for it. Of course, Kim and Chrissy aren’t the only celebrities who’ve spoken publicly about their sexy moments at 36,000 feet in the air. And some of these stars just might surprise you!

