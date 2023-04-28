Looking back! When Summer House premiered in January 2017, Lindsay Hubbard and Everett Weston were the Hamptons’ hottest couple. Things have changed over the years and both Bravo stars have since moved on, but what went down between them?

“I felt strong for knowing when to walk away from something that just wasn’t working for me,” the public relations businesswoman shared in an Instagram post from March 2018, after her final split with Everett aired. “In this case, I didn’t think he was making enough of an effort to win me back, and he needed to try harder. I needed physical proof and consistency. And until then, I wasn’t going to simply fall back into something based on words.”

Why Did ‘Summer House’ Stars Lindsay and Everett Split?

Ever since their first season on Summer House, there were some rocky relationship moments between Lindsay and Everett, which resulted in a romance with many ups and downs.

While they were together throughout the first season, it was revealed during season 2 that they had split before the summer started. However, they met up in a coffeeshop during the show to discuss their possible future. Lindsay, for her part, did not want to reconcile.

“I also want to express, is that that conversation was extremely hard in the moment, when it was happening in real time, AND also difficult to watch back. Something not many people (outside of our friends) know about Everett is that as masculine (and sometimes intense) as he can be, he really has this deeply genuine heart, and a sensitive soul. When he loves, he loves fully,” Lindsay added in her Instagram caption, following the split. “And I could tell this by looking into his eyes that day and watching tears fall down his face. I gasped for air as I walked out the door and turned the corner. I’m not heartless, it was so incredibly hard to walk away in that moment — from someone who clearly loved me so much — but I had to be strong.”

The Bravo star concluded, “Everett, thank you for being vulnerable with me that day. Thank you for sharing your sensitive side with not only me, but with America. I know it’s not easy, especially for a masculine man, and it does not go unnoticed.”

Where Do ‘Summer House’ Stars Lindsay and Everett Stand Now?

Following their split, Everett has made a few appearances on Summer House.

“We’re friends,” Lindsay shared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in March 2019 of where she and her ex stand now. “I mean, we see each other at birthdays and social events. I mean, New York, as big of a city as it is, it’s a small town, and our group of friends throws a lot of events. So I see him every now and then.”

Are ‘Summer House’ Stars Lindsay and Everett Still Together?

Everett married Courtney Cavanagh in April 2023, and Lindsay was present at the wedding.

Lindsay, for her part, is engaged to fellow Summer House star Carl Radke.