Summer frizz got your hair game all in a tizzy? Are you looking for those “I woke up like this” beach-waves vibes, but don’t know where to start? Never fear our friends, L’ange is here. The popular beauty brand is here to help us elevate our hair game — all day, from work to play.

Take your hair woes and turn them into wows with the following must-have essentials from L’ange:

L’ange Le Duo 360° Airflow Styler

Wish your curls or straight hair would stay put all day? Maybe you aren’t cool enough. Well, maybe you are a little cool, but perhaps your hair tools aren’t. Which is why it’s time to upgrade with L’ange Le Duo 360° Airflow Styler. This lightweight, ergonomic styler has tiny air vents that will instantly cool and lock-in your style. Whether you’re looking for beach curls or salon-worthy waves, the Le Duo 360° Airflow Styler will allow you to lock in your look as you’re styling it! Sounds easy, right? Totally is! Check out this demo video from a L’ange ambassador:

The key to longer lasting styles starts with L’ange. The Le Duo 360° Airflow Styler is available in three colors. Grab yours today at langehair.com.

It’s Time to Brush Away Those Worries

When it comes to dry brushing, it’s not always one size fits all. The biggest complaint among L’ange consumers was that those do-it-all blow-dryer brushes wasn’t hacking it for every style of hair, particularly as the larger brush barrels weren’t ideal for those with shorter hair. Which is why the beauty experts at L’ange introduced their Le Volume 2-in-1 Volumizing Brush Dryer in two barrel sizes, one option for longer hair and one suited for shorter hair. Talk about a no-brainer right? Here’s a demo for anyone with shorter hair:

The Le Volume 2-in-1 Volumizing Brush Dryer is like having a volumizing round brush and high speed hair dryer in one! With two layers of titanium helping to provide a frizz-free finish, and adjustable hair speed and temperature, this ‘holy-grail’ of hair tools will provide a salon-worthy blowout from the comfort of your own home! Pick up yours today at Langehair.com.