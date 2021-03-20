Who’s that guy? YouTuber Tana Mongeau was spotted kissing a mystery man in a new photo she shared on Friday, March 19.

“Thankful for the friends I didn’t ask for but got,” the 22-year-old captioned a set of seven Instagram photos of herself and her close friends, including Hunter Moreno and Imari Stuart. She dubbed the photoset, “Real friends dump?”

In the fourth photo from the set, the vlogger was photographed kissing a man wearing a Playboy sweatshirt. Tana’s mystery beau’s back was facing the camera so his identity isn’t obvious — but instead of tagging him like the rest of her friends, Tana tagged her secret man as @you.thought.hoe, a meme account. However, the account is regularly tagged as a tactic to keep one’s boyfriend’s name a secret.

The Las Vegas native’s most noteworthy relationship was with fellow YouTuber Jake Paul, whom she married in July 2019. The pair split in January 2020. The MTV: No Filter alum has also been previously linked to Too Hot to Handle stars Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey — who happen to be exes themselves — as well as rapper Mod Sun and actress Bella Thorne.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

The Bustedness star previously opened up to Life & Style about her sexuality and her experiences with dating both men and women. “It is so, so different for me. It’s, like, polar. I think maybe that’s why I like it, too,” the reality star revealed in February 2020. “Because when you’re bored of one, the other side is just so fun, to be real.”

Less than four months later, the OnlyFans content creator revealed she identifies as pansexual. “It’s also Pride Month and I haven’t had the chance to go hard for my LGBTQIA+ babies but I be about [sic] pansexual as hell [and] I stand for [you] all,” she tweeted in June 2020.

“I have a young following and it’s definitely primarily female,” the Streamy Award winner previously told Life & Style about why being her most unapologetic self is important to her. “I always want to empower those young girls to do whatever they want with their bodies and to make their decisions and not let anyone take that away from them, especially men.”