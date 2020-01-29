BauerGriffin/INSTARimages.com

Baddie behavior! Tana Mongeau stepped out in L.A. on Tuesday, January 28, rocking a little black dress and thigh-high boots. The popular YouTuber-turned-reality star, 21, paired her fierce ‘fit with some silver jewelry, over-the-top sunglasses and a Chanel handbag. So, what special occasion called for such an ensemble?

Well, let’s get one thing straight: Tana doesn’t need a reason to look bomb. However, she was hanging out at celebrity hot-spot Avenue. According to Tana’s Instagram Story, she made a quick stop to watch rapper Fetty Wap perform before jetting off to Miami.

BauerGriffin/INSTARimages.com

Whereas most people get a good night’s sleep before a flight, the Las Vegas native knows a thing or two about partying all night. In fact, around 8:00 a.m. PST, Tana posted another Story as she and her friends had a little champagne toast before takeoff.

Like the rest of the influencer community, the blonde bombshell is heading to Miami to watch her ex Jake Paul fight AnEsonGib in a highly anticipated boxing match on Thursday, January 30. Despite Tana and Jake’s split earlier in the month, the former flames remain close.

BauerGriffin/INSTARimages.com

“We’re super friendly. I think it was a weight lifted off of our shoulders when we made that decision. And we kind of remember where we started at which was friends,” the 23-year-old exclusively told Life & Style. “She’s coming to the fight so we’ll be able to hang out. But, it’s also been hard because, like, I’ve been so focused. I was in Big Bear, California, training nonstop for the last four month.”

Jake continued, “But, it will be good for us. Like, after I win the fight, to just hang out, maybe, and just chat and be around all our best friends and such.” Needless to say, we are beyond pumped to see Jana reunite. As for giving their relationship another go? Jake admitted things are still “up in the air.”

Either way, we’re glad to see Tana thriving like the independent boss lady she is! Keep slaying, girl. (We do suggest you take a nap when you land, though.)