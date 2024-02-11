taylor swift arrives in las vegas for super bowl 2024

She’s officially arrived in Sin City! Taylor Swift touched down in Las Vegas just after 1 p.m. PST on Sunday, February 11, just in time to make it to Allegiant Stadium for the 2024 Super Bowl.

The pop star’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, is playing in the game with the Kansas City Chiefs and Taylor, 34, jetted home from Japan to show her support. After playing four shows in a row at the Tokyo Dome for her Eras tour, the 14-time Grammy winner left Asia on the evening of February 10, local time. The time difference allowed her to make it to Los Angeles on the afternoon of February 10, local time.

After seemingly spending the night in California, Taylor then made the quick journey to Vegas ahead of kickoff. The Chiefs will be taking on the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl, a rematch of the game they won in 2020. It will likely be a quick trip for the “Karma” singer, as she’s due in Australia for another concert on Friday, February 16.

However, Taylor has also been a dedicated supporter of the Chiefs throughout the 2023-2024 NFL season. Her relationship with the team’s star tight end, 34, began around August 2023, and the couple made their public debut when Taylor attended a game at Arrowhead Stadium the following month. She sat with his mom, Donna Kelce, in a private box.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves,” Taylor said in her December 2023 Time Person of the Year profile. “We’re showing up for each other. Other people are there and we don’t care. The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

The lovebirds made it clear that they don’t care who’s watching after Travis won the AFC Championship on January 28. Taylor left her private suite and made her way to the field in order to celebrate with him amid a large crowd of people, with cameras flashing in their faces. The attention didn’t stop them from showing some sweet PDA in honor of the Chiefs’ victory. They could also seemingly be heard saying “I love you” to each other during the chaos.

“I’m just there to support Travis,” Taylor explained. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads.”