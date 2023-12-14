Taylor Swift loves a good Easter egg, and fans think her latest ​style choices might be hints to her next album.

“She has been alternating blue and black outfits for months now, which is an extremely obvious hint (imo) at the order of the next rerecordings,” one fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, ​on Wednesday, November 13. “BUT now it’s also making me think she’s actually hinting at TS11, and making it coincide with the colors of 1989/Rep/Midnights/TS11. Because 1989 and Midnights are two different shades of blue … and she changed her layout back to Midnights … and we have an ENTIRELY new hairstyle. What if the rerecording colors themselves are easter eggs?”

Another Swiftie thought the timing of Mercury going into retrograde on December 13 might also be a hint at Taylor’s upcoming album and noted that “the 13th Zodiac is currently ongoing and it is a snake bearer.”

“I think Rep & Midnights are having a baby, her name is TS11!” they concluded.

A third person posted photos of Taylor, 34, wearing dresses with stars, one in navy and the other in black, and theorized that Midnights and “TS11” will be “sister albums.”

Taylor has been rerecording several of her older albums and releasing them with bonus tracks due to her former manager, Scooter Braun, acquiring the rights to her earlier songs. By the global superstar recording the albums as “Taylor’s Versions,” she owns all of the rights and profits from the music. Her new albums like Folklore, Lover and Midnights were recorded under her new deal with Republic Records, which means they likely won’t be rereleased.

James Devaney / Getty Images

Taylor has a history of giving subtle clues regarding her upcoming releases. In 2016, the “Karma” singer famously feuded with Kim Kardashian after Kim, 43, accused Taylor of lying about her approval of Kanye West’s lyrics in his song “Famous.” When Kim released audio of the call where Taylor seemed to give Kanye, 46, permission to use the lyric, “I might have sex with Taylor Swift/I made that bitch famous.” Fans of Kim’s bombarded the pop superstar’s social media pages with snake emojis after Kim alluded to Taylor being a snake for lying.

Taylor completely disappeared from social media after the incident, only to return in 2017 and used snake imagery to hint at an upcoming project. That project ended up being her album, Reputation, and Taylor showed the world a new side of herself with edgy songs essentially calling out Kim and Kanye for their behavior.

The Grammy award winner confessed her love for Easter eggs in an interview with The Washington Post in October 2022.

“When I was 15 and putting together my first album,” Taylor said. “I decided to encode the lyrics with hidden messages using capital letters. That’s how it started, and my fans and I have since descended into color coding, numerology, word searches, elaborate hints, and Easter eggs.”