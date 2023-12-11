Taylor Swift Gets Birthday Present From Chiefs Owner

It looks like Taylor Swift won over not only the heart of Travis Kelce but the whole Kansas City Chiefs family as well. The NFL team’s CEO Clark Hunt’s daughter, Ava Hunt, gifted the “Cruel Summer” singer an early birthday present as they watched the Chiefs take on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, December 10.

“Enchanted to meet you @taylorswift” Ava captioned her Instagram post alongside other moments from the game.

Taylor, 33, nuzzled her head into Ava’s for the photo as she held the beautifully wrapped gift. The present was wrapped in lavender-designed paper, a pink and silver bedazzled bow and a card that read, “To Taylor – From The Hunt Family.” The sandy-blonde-haired women also shared a twinning moment as they rocked red Chiefs lettermen jackets and Taylor’s signature red lipstick.

“Yall could be related Fr twins,” one fan wrote in the comments section as a second person wrote, “Y’all look sm alike. Could be an extra sister haha!”

The Hunt family aren’t the only people who are anticipating Taylor’s upcoming birthday on December 13. To no surprise, Travis, 34, “has something special planned” for his Grammy-winning girlfriend as they get ready to celebrate her birthday for the first time as a couple.

“He’s arranged a very intimate romantic dinner just for the two of them, and is also trying to pull off a semi-surprise party with the help of some of her closest friends,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style. “There are whispers that he could use the opportunity to propose — that’s what everyone, including Taylor, is hoping for!”

Ava Hunt/ Instagram

Taylor addressed her budding relationship with Travis for the first time after the professional athlete admitted his failed attempt at giving her his number at the Kansas City stop of the Eras tour in July.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” the “Vigilante S–t” singer told ​TIME after being crowned the publication’s Person of the Year on December 6. “We started hanging out right after that. So, we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

The headline-making couple have been dating for nearly three months now, and it seems like they want them all – together.

Taylor and Travis have been “playing house” at his Kansas City home while she’s on a break from the North American leg of the Eras tour. The same insider told Life & Style that the couple is “surprised” by how “seamlessly” and quickly they were able to “blend their lives.”

“It’s been effortless,” the source gushed.