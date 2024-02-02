Before she was an international pop star, Taylor Swift was just a Pennsylvania kid starring in local theater productions! One of her former costars posted throwback photos of the singer starring as Sandy in Grease when she was just 11 years old.

“Thank you mom for digging these pics of @taylorswift and I harmonizing like buttah on summer nights twenty five years ago out of storage,” Tobin Mitnick captioned his Thursday, February 1, Instagram post. “Also trav the note is an f-sharp if youre [sic] interested. June 2000.”

The photos included two rehearsal shots and one image of Taylor, 34, in full Sandy Olsson gear, including a curly blonde wig and strapless black outfit.

The Grammy winner grew up in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, but moved to Hendersonville, Tennessee when she was 14 to pursue a career in country music. She released her debut album, Taylor Swift, in 2006.

Taylor did not publicly comment on Tobin’s throwback shots. The “Bejeweled” songstress is likely pretty busy these days, as she’s preparing to begin the next leg of her Eras tour after being on hiatus for more than two months. The tour’s international leg begins in Japan on February 7, with four shows in a row at the Tokyo Dome.

Although Taylor is set to head to Australia after that for her next concert on February 16, she’ll likely make a pit stop back in the United States to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, in the Super Bowl on February 11. She also has the Grammy Awards, where she’s nominated in six categories, to attend on February 4.

One of Taylor’s nominations at the Grammys is in the Album of the Year category for her 2022 record Midnights. If she takes home the honor, she’ll be the first person to ever win the award four times. Taylor previously won Album of the Year for Fearless in 2010, 1989 in 2016 and Folklore in 2021.

Her other 2024 nominations are for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for “Anti-Hero,” Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Karma” with Ice Spice and Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights.

Travis, 34, confirmed on Wednesday, January 31, that he will not be able to attend the Grammys with his girlfriend, as he will be busy preparing for the Super Bowl.

“I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every single award that she’s nominated for,” he gushed. “But I think I got practice on Sunday, or Sunday is a travel day.”