Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s relationship got a nod of approval from Travis Kelce, who’s dating Selena’s best friend, Taylor Swift.

Travis, 34, ‘liked’ a January 4 Instagram post that featured photos of Selena, 31, and Benny, 35, packing on the PDA while sitting courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game.

In December 2023, Selena confirmed her romance with the producer for the first time and revealed that they had already been dating for six months, which puts the start of their relationship at June 2023. Meanwhile, Taylor, 34, and Travis got together in July 2023, after he publicly admitted that he wished he’d gotten a chance to meet her when he attended the Eras tour.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” the pop star gushed in December 2023. “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for because we got to get to know each other.”

By September 2023, the A-list couple had gone public with their relationship when Taylor attended a Kansas City Chiefs game to support the NFL star. “When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves,” she explained. “We’re showing up for each other. Other people are there and we don’t care. The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. We’re just proud of each other.”

Despite being in happy relationships, Taylor and Selena both attended the Golden Globe Awards without their significant others on Sunday, January 7. Travis’ football schedule overlapped with the show and he had to remain with his team following their afternoon game. Meanwhile, the Only Murders in the Building star met up with Benny after the awards ceremony and posted a photo of them kissing while she was still wearing her red carpet look.

While Taylor and Selena weren’t seated at the same table at the Globes, they met up in the crowd and posed for photos together. Cameras also caught them gossiping at one point during the evening, with Selena rushing over to her bestie’s table to spill the tea.

The details of the conversation are unconfirmed, but fans are convinced that the ladies were talking about fellow Golden Globe Awards attendees Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet. Social media users claimed that Selena told Taylor and Keleigh Teller, “I asked to take a picture with him and she said no,” to which Keleigh, 31, who looked shocked, replied, “Timothée?!” The “Anti-Hero” singer also had an appalled look on her face while she took in the gossip from her BFF.