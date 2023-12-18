Taylor Swift received a glamorous bejeweled gift from Clark Hunt and his family for her 34th birthday. The Kansas City Chiefs owner, along with his wife, Tavia Hunt, and daughters, Gracie Hunt and Ava Hunt, got to meet the pop star at the team’s December 10 game and give her a birthday present.

After the game, the family posted photos with Taylor, 34, on Instagram. The “Blank Space” singer was holding a beautifully gift wrapped box, leaving fans wondering what was inside. It was eventually revealed by Tavia, 52, that the family gave Taylor a sparkling Judith Leiber purse in the shape of a microphone, which cost $4,995.

Gracie, 24, hinted at the contents of the present in an edited version of her photo caption on Taylor’s birthday, December 13. “Happy birthday to this queen!” she wrote. “Bright, beautiful, beyond talented and engaging … easiest decision Time magazine ever made for Person of the Year. Hope it’s your best [and] most blessed year yet! Thank you [Josh Trevino] and [Neiman Marcus] for procuring the perfect [Judith Leiber] gift.” She also included a microphone and sparkle emoji.

graciehunt/Instagram

Taylor has become a fixture at Chiefs games amid her relationship with Travis Kelce, who is a tight end for the team. The two started talking in July and went public with their romance when Taylor showed up to Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City for her first game on September 24.

In addition to spending time with the Hunt family, Taylor has also gotten close to other members of Travis’ circle. Not only has she spent plenty of time with his parents, but she often sits with Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, at the team’s games. When the Chiefs had a game in Germany in November, Taylor hosted Brittany, 28, and more of the team’s WAGS at her New York City apartment for a watch party.

avahunt/Instagram

The Grammy winner has also bought some of her longtime friends along for the ride. Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Sabrina Carpenter and more pals joined her in a private suite when the Chiefs played the New York Jets in October. Her dad, Scott Swift, was there to watch Travis, 34, and his teammates play the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, December 17, along with Ashley Avignone and Alana Haim, as well.

“Football is awesome, it turns out,” Taylor admitted in her TIME magazine Person of the Year profile, which was published on December 6. “I’ve been missing out my whole life.”