Yikes! Teresa Giudice is not happy with radio host Billy Costa after he asked about her 2015 prison stint during a recent interview on his “Billy & Lisa in the Morning” podcast.

During their chat, during the Monday, November 28, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 50, slammed the famed radio host, 69, telling him to “be a little more namaste.” While reflecting on the interview, Billy called the New Jersey native “the rudest person I’ve ever interviewed.”

At first, their conversation started off strong, with Teresa promoting an upcoming event. However, things took a turn when Billy referred to her book Turning the Tables.

“Teresa, we know you spent some time in prison, but you came out of prison and wrote a book — a bestseller — about your time in prison, and did it focus a lot on the food in prison?” the podcast host questioned. The Bravo personality replied, “I don’t want to talk about that.”

Teresa continued to hit back, telling Billy that she was a “four-time New York Times bestselling author,” before he attempted to get the conversation back on track.

Shutterstock (2)

“[We’re going to] have a good time, and it’s all about being positive, right? And not negative? You should learn some of that,” the Dancing With the Stars alum continued. Another host, Justin Aguirre, chimed in saying they weren’t being “negative” by asking about the book.

“I have a podcast called ‘Namaste Bitches,’ you should listen to it and learn how to be a little more namaste,” Teresa concluded, before she was cut off by her rep.

Following the interview, Billy recounted the entire experience.

“She was negative, telling me I needed to be more namaste. I’m very namaste. I do yoga every morning at sunrise,” he said. “Don’t go have an evening with Teresa Giudice. I don’t even want a coffee with Teresa Giudice.”

The Boston native went on to call her an “idiot” and a “monster” before cohost Justin doubled down on the fact that they “stayed away” from certain topics during the interview, per Teresa’s rep.

While Teresa has yet to speak publicly about the interaction, James J. Leonard Jr., her publicist and attorney, made a statement to Page Six about the situation.

“I think Mr. Costa needs to work on being a bit more namaste like Teresa is — he seemed like he was looking for a confrontation or to have his moment,” he shared. “I would recommend he listen to Teresa’s podcast, ‘Namaste Bitches,’ so he can work on himself and learn how to properly treat guests on his show.”