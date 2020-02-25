It looks like The Bachelor is now looking for an older audience! On January 27, Bachelor producer Lindsay Liles revealed they are looking for seniors who would be interested in appearing on the hit show. “Now casting a new show! If you know anyone who is 65+ and looking for love, please pass this on,” she shared the announcement on Instagram. “We would love to hear from them! #NowCasting.”

The announcement noted that if you’re entering “your golden years” and “looking for romance,” then this could be the perfect opportunity for someone in your life. “The producers of The Bachelor are looking for active and outgoing single men and women age 65 and up and up for a new exciting dating show!”

During the February 24 episode, Chris Harrison’s voice said they were “looking for eligible seniors who want their shot at love.” The official show’s name has not been revealed just yet.

Of course, people couldn’t help but react to the news. One person wrote, “OMG did the commercial just say they’re doing a senior citizen version of The Bachelor? #TheBachelor,” while another echoed, “Me waiting for the senior citizen of #TheBachelor so we don’t have to deal with these stupid ass 23-year olds anymore.”

It also seems like other members of Bachelor Nation are looking forward to signing up their loved ones. “Yesss! @jkufy, you in?” Becca Kufrin wrote in the comments section on Lindsay’s post, referring to her mom, Jill Kufrin, who is seemingly single. Ben Higgins also mentioned Michael Waltrip, an American race car driver.

This is hardly the first time the producers have created a spin-off. Before Bachelor in Paradise aired, there was Bachelor Pad. In 2018, ABC aired The Bachelor Winter Games, where members of Bachelor Nation competed in winter sports while trying to find love. This time, ABC announced The Bachelor Summer Games will air in after The Bachelorette. “It’ll be Bachelorette, Summer Games — what’s nice about Summer Games is when we did Winter Games, Bachelor was still airing, so it was a lot,” ABC executive Robert Mills revealed. “This is just Summer Games, and then Paradise will start.”

And it doesn’t end there! The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart will premiere on April 13. The dating show “unites two of the most emotionally powerful forces in human life: music and love,” the official website description reads.

ABC

So little time, so much to watch!