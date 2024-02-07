The Bachelor star Joey Graziadei isn’t much of a true crime fan. He shocked fans when he confused Gypsy Rose Blanchard for late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg during a game.

The mishap began when Joey, 28, was presented a photo of Gypsy, 32, while playing How Online Are You? with Betches on Monday, February 5. “I do know who this person is,” the ABC personality said. “Is it Ruth … Ginsburg? Jinsburg or something like that?”

Shortly after the clip went viral, several fans took to social media to react to the comment. “I feel like he was thinking Greta Thunberg and took a detour somewhere,” one person wrote via Instagram. Another added, “I’m screaming!”

While Joey wasn’t familiar with Gypsy’s appearance, he revealed he knew a little bit about her story. “I know that she had something happen where she went to jail,” he said. “Because of her mom.”

The Pennsylvania native didn’t explain why he thought Gypsy was Ruth, who died in 2020, though reflected on the mix-up one more time during the game. “Ruth Ginsburg,” he said. “I don’t know what I’m saying.”

Gypsy made headlines when she was sentenced to serve ten years in prison for the involvement in the 2015 murder of her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard. After Dee Dee spent years forcing Gypsy to undergo various unnecessary medical procedures, she and her then-boyfriend, Nicholas “Nick” Godejohn, crafted a scheme to kill Dee Dee in 2015. It was later determined that Gypsy was a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, which The Cleveland Clinic describes as “a mental illness in which a person acts as if an individual he or she is caring for has a physical or mental illness when the person is not really sick.”

While her story has been depicted in several forms of pop culture, the public’s interest in Gypsy was reignited when she was released early from prison in December 2023.

In addition to being open about not being up to date on true crime news, Joey has also been candid about his journey to find love as The Bachelor. “It 100 percent tested me. I wouldn’t be myself if it didn’t test me,” he told Us Weekly about the experience in January. “It’s something that felt very unnatural early on. I felt unnatural through the whole process and people will see that. I tried to be as open and honest about that.”

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

“I didn’t try to act like I was supposed to be in this role, or I had it figured out. That wouldn’t be me to do that, but the best thing I could do each time, what I kept trying to do, was do it to the best of my ability and just kind of trust that I was doing my best so I could kind of live with everything that comes out of it,” he continued.

Joey added, “I think people will feel that — that I kind of felt like it wasn’t the position for me at times — and also will feel that I really just tried to do everything I could to succeed through it.”