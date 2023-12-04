The Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner’s family slammed his ex-girlfriend for lying about their relationship, calling the situation “spiteful.”

“None of that is true. It’s all out of spite,” a close family member of Gerry told The U.S. Sun on Monday, December 4, revealing the “real” reason behind their split. “She wanted her name on the lease of his lake house. He said no and that was it for them. I don’t even remember her name.”

Gerry’s ex, who went by the name Carolyn to maintain anonymity, spoke to The Hollywood Reporter on November 29 about the seemingly scandalous relationship that she said started with Gerry one month after Gerry’s wife Toni’s death.

One year into their relationship, Carolyn moved into Gerry’s lakefront property, the “dream home” the retired restaurateur originally purchased before Toni’s death in July 2017. Gerry, 72, allegedly asked Carolyn for $1,000 a month for expenses, which she negotiated down to $850. Carolyn also reportedly paid for her half of meals in advance so Gerry would be seen “like the big man” at restaurants and cover the full bill.

According to Carolyn, the relationship went sour 10 months into their cohabitation after Gerry allegedly fat-shamed her before his October 2019 high school reunion.

Gerry broke his silence to his ex’s claims on the situation on December 1, telling the Los Angeles Times, “My only response is that I have so many positive things in my life right now.”

“I have the wonderful love of Theresa [Nist], my partner. I don’t have time to reflect on comments like this. I’m happy to look forward,” he continued.

When asked about how authentic Carolyn’s claims were, the former ABC lead replied that he hadn’t “really looked” at how accurate they were.

“I’ve more looked at it in terms of timing and how it really doesn’t fit with all the positive things that are going on in my life right now,” the Iowa native responded. “I mean, I’m sitting across from Theresa right now, and I look at her and she’s the love of my life. And I really don’t have time to think about some of the other stuff.”

Carolyn’s claims seemingly discredited the story that viewers heard from Gerry on season 1 of The Golden Bachelor. During the premiere, the dad of two claimed that he had not dated since his wife’s death in 2017. However, he also told People on November 29 that he did try online dating after losing Toni.

Theresa, 70, seems to be standing by her man amid the scandal. The pair will tie the knot on January 4 in a televised wedding special on ABC.