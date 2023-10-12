Tiffany Pollard's Plastic Surgery Transformation Photos

Tiffany Pollard (a.k.a. New York) has changed quite a bit ever since she became a reality TV national treasure on Flavor of Love in 2006. Her unfiltered attitude has remained the same, but her physical appearance has been surgically altered a handful of times.

“[I had] fat buccal pads removed from [my] jawline, a mini-lift, nose done, and [I think I] had [my] breasts done three or four times,” Tiffany exclusively told In Touch in 2017, before getting candid about her cosmetic regrets. “I have to say, if we’re being 100 percent honest, I regret getting my nipples removed and put back on so many times, because, with each time, you remove some of the sensitivity.”

