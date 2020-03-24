Support from her family! Tish Cyrus gushed over daughter Brandi’s topless photo with her boyfriend on March 23. The podcast host has been keeping things low-key with the South African native, whom she has only publicly identified as Ry. It looks like her mom definitely approves of their sweet love.

“WOW … a MUSHY [Brandi Cyrus] … Never ever thought I’d see that day! Must be LOVE,” Tish, 52, commented in response to the 32-year-old’s steamy picture, which showed her and Ry hugging while topless in the water during a starry night.

The proud mom wasn’t the only person excited over their romance. “I’m sorry are these feelings??!! And sharing publicly!? THIS IS LOVE!! Praying that everything blows over soon so we can ALL have RY here!” one fan responded in the comments. “That made me tear up, hope he’s able to come here soon,” someone else wished. “I feel [this]. [This] got me FEELIN,” Bachelor Nation alum Olivia Caridi added. “I looooooove this,” Bella Thorne’s sister, Dani, raved.

Brandi, who is the older, half-sister of Miley Cyrus, shared the “peace” she felt with her handsome beau during a trip to Tswalu Kalahari Game Reserve in South Africa three weeks prior “when the immediate future seemed full of hope, excitement and lots of dreams literally coming true.” Although Brandi admitted it’s “very scary how quickly the world has changed” amid the coronavirus pandemic, she is trying to “hold on” to that feeling she had in Ry’s arms.

The Cyrus vs. Cyrus star seems smitten with her hot man. “Things are great,” she dished to cohost Wells Adams during their “Your Favorite Thing” podcast in August. As far as how they make long-distance work, technology is in their favor.

“We have Skype sex,” she confessed. “Well, it’s WhatsApp sex. Skype sex is so old-school.”

Brandi first teased her romance with Ry in March 2019. “Missing sunny South Africa [and] the handsome guy that took this picture,” she wrote on Instagram. She then celebrated the “best birthday ever” with him in May. It looks like the stud has definitely found favor with the famous family, especially Brandi’s mom.

It’s amazing to see Brandi is head over heels about her guy. Hopefully, they can be reunited soon!