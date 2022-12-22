Catching up. Todd Chrisley was spotted having lunch with daughter Savannah Chrisley’s off-again, on-again boyfriend, Nic Kerdiles, before Todd is set to report to prison to begin his sentence.

The Chrisley Knows Best star, 53, was seen sitting in the Nashville restaurant Green Hills Grille with Nic, 28, on Wednesday, December 21, according to photos published by TMZ. The outlet noted the duo talked for a while and seemingly discussed a more serious topic as they leaned in to speak with each other.

Savannah, 25, and the hockey player started dating in 2017 and publicly confirmed their romance in January 2018 via social media. The Atlanta native was the one who pursued Nic after stumbling across an Instagram photo of him through mutual followers. That year, Savannah’s father told Us Weekly that he approved of Nic. In April 2019, the pair got engaged. However, they called off their wedding plans in June 2020. While they stayed together at the time, Savannah and Nic split by late 2020, with the reality TV star confirming their breakup via Instagram.

“Nic and I have decided to call it quits,” Savannah wrote at the time. “There’s no hatred between the two of us … and in all honesty … that makes saying ‘goodbye’ even harder. We have nothing but love, respect and admiration for one another, but it’s time for us to move forward individually.”

Shutterstock

Despite splitting, the two remained on good terms, and the Growing Up Chrisley alum hinted that they reconciled when she revealed they were “still trying to figure things out” in an August 2021 interview with E! News. “We’re kind of just taking it day by day,” she added at the time.

Since then, the duo have not publicly commented on the status of their relationship.

For Todd’s part, the former real estate tycoon was sentenced to 12 years in prison along with wife Julie Chrisley, who was sentenced to seven years in prison, after being convicted of tax fraud and tax evasion, In Touch confirmed on November 21. The couple were found guilty on all counts in June and initially faced up to 30 years behind bars if given the maximum sentence.

Shortly after receiving their sentence, Todd opened up about his mindset for what lies ahead during a November 30 episode of his “Chrisley Confessions” podcast.

“Yesterday doesn’t matter,” he said while acknowledging that he and Julie, 49, are trying to “live every day” like it’s their “last.”

Savannah reflected on her parents’ sentencing during her “Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley” podcast, which was recorded just days before Todd and Julie’s future was revealed.

“It’s just really hard to sit here, four days before I go sit in the courtroom,” she noted in the November 21 podcast episode “I don’t know what my fate is, what my family’s fate is. I know that the short term is going to be really difficult, and I may come home without both of my parents. That’s what the chances are, that’s the likelihood and that’s my new normal.”