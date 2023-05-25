Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz has opened up about his close-knit family in the past, specifically his brothers. Since the TomTom co-owner is a reality TV A-lister now, fans of the hit Bravo series are curious to know more about Tom’s family, especially after he previously revealed that one of his siblings was battling cancer.

Keep reading to learn more about Tom’s family.

How Many Siblings Does Tom Schwartz Have?

The Bravo personality has three brothers and one sister: William, Robert, Brandon and Natalie Schwartz.

In March 2023, Tom gushed over the bond he has with his siblings in an Instagram post, wishing the triplet brothers, “Happy Birthday.”

“HAPPY BDAY TO MY DEAR BROTHERS [sic]. The trips. The 3 Amigos. The boys,” he captioned his post at the time alongside childhood photos of them. “Love you all.”

In March 2017, Tom opened up to Bravo’s The Daily Dish about the relationship he has with his brothers, whom he calls “Billy, Bert and Brandon.”

Courtesy of Tom Schwartz/Instagram

“They’re the best. I love my brothers so much,” he said at the time. “They’re such sweet kids. They have such a great dynamic. It’s a dynamic that only triplets can have. They have so much history and chemistry.”

Tom continued, “They’re like the three stooges, and I mean that in an endearing way, not in a judgmental way. I love hanging out with them. It’s nonstop entertainment, and they have huge hearts. They’re such good kids. I like to bust their balls. I do give them a hard time, but ultimately I love them.”

Since Tom’s siblings are triplets, he explained that they initially “didn’t fully utilize the fact that they were triplets because in the beginning, they did look identical.”

“They weren’t technically identical, but they looked identical for a long [time],” he added. “But now their weights have fluctuated a little bit or they have different facial hair. They’re really easy to distinguish now.”

In addition to his brothers and sister, Tom and his siblings also have two half sisters and one half brother, per Bravo.

What Happened to Tom Schwartz’s Brother Brandon?

In September 2022, Tom revealed that his brother Brandon was battling cancer.

“My brother Brando got his hair back post chemo [sic],” the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner wrote via Instagram at the time. “Send this man some love @brandonschwartz24.”

Despite having to manage the disease, Brandon continues to share positive Instagram posts to his account that Tom previously tagged. In March 2023, Brandon shared a selfie with his famous brother without a caption.

Who Are Tom Schwartz’s Parents?

Tom’s mother, Kimberly Schwartz, and his father, William Schwartz, divorced in 2012 after more than 30 years of marriage. However, it appears the VPR star maintains a solid relationship with his mom, as he shared a photo via Instagram of them in a “happy place” in April 2023.

What Happened to Tom Schwartz’s Dad?

During a January 2023 appearance on the “Sex, Love and What Else Matters” podcast, Tom revealed that his dad “almost died.”

“He had a harrowing year,” the reality star continued. “And to see where he’s at now, after being given a five percent chance of living at one point? To see where he’s at now?”

Just one month later, Tom revealed that his father was hospitalized after he shared a photo via Instagram from what appeared to be a hospital room. Once fans expressed their concern for the VPR cast member, he clarified in a comment, “That’s my dad, not me. [Thanks] for checking.”

However, Tom did not elaborate on his dad’s health status.

During a 2018 episode of the reality series, the business owner explained that he had been crying because of his father’s health scare, according to multiple outlets.

“My dad actually had an emergency surgery. He had a blood clot in his arm,” Tom noted. “If it would have been like a day later, he might have died. It was really serious. Thinking about the mortality of my dad who I love so much and care about. … My dad’s my hero. I love him. It was devastating.”