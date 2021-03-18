There’s no doubting that the last year was difficult for everyone. But so many of us persevered despite less contact with our family, friends and local businesses= and fewer resources due to lockdowns and restrictions. However, with a new year ahead of us, Total Wireless is recognizing those who found a way to ‘Do Amazing’ things despite all of the challenges we’ve faced with the launch of theTotal Wireless Awards. The Total Wireless Awards are honoring inspiring individuals and organizations that went above and beyond to do amazing things in 2020. From discovering creative ways to stay connected virtually to starting new charitable organizations that help those in need, these honorees found amazing ways to thrive and support their communities during uncertain times.

Total Wireless has narrowed it down to four inspirational, fun and heartwarming stories and needs your help in selecting a ’fan favorite’. One lucky grand prize winner will receive a special prize, and all of the people and organizations featured will be receiving a year’s worth of Total Wireless service and the latest Samsung smartphones and tablets so they can continue to Do Amazing things in the years ahead.

More information about these incredible individuals are noted below. To cast your vote for your favorite nominee and learn more about their stories, head over to Total Wireless’ Instagram page (@totalwireless). Plus, just by voting, you’ll be immediately entered to win a Walmart gift card – winners will be selected daily during the week-long voting window.

Meet the Total Wireless Awards nominees who continue to “Do Amazing”:

“Do Amazing” for Our Loved Ones: Rocio Bahena

Rocio Bahena is a single mom to three wonderful kids and is working full time while earning her bachelor’s degree and sacrificing a lot to give her children the education she wished she’d had access to growing up. Rocio is preparing for the future, while also providing one for her kids and we think that’s doing amazing. To cast your vote for Rocio, visit Instagram and comment #VoteRocio.

“Do Amazing” at Virtual Parenting: Major Bynum

Father and standup comedian Major Bynum (@ComedianBoogie) has made the most of his family time during COVID-19. Bynum showed off some ‘major’ dance moves to a rap that fellow TikTok’r Wesley Padilla created help kids learn their ABCs virtually. The video of him getting down and his daughter’s hilarious reaction went viral on TikTok showing how fun the extra time being spent with family can be despite the challenges. To cast your “Do Amazing” vote for Major, head over to Instagram and comment #VoteBoogie.

“Do Amazing” for the Community: Robert Magiet

Many Americans have suffered from food insecurity during the pandemic and unfortunately many have become homeless as a result of economic distress. Chicago chef Robert Magiet created West Town Feeds, a community-funded organization with a goal of to providing 50-100 hot meals a day to our their neighbors experiencing homelessness. Since it’s founding last fall, Magiet estimates he and his fellow restaurant partners and supporters have supplied nearly 10,000 meals to those in need. To cast your “Do Amazing” vote for Robert, head over to Instagram and comment #VoteRobert.

“Do Amazing” at Starting a Business: Danny Goldberg

COVID-19 has proven to be much more dangerous to older people and those who have underlying health conditions, forcing many people in their communities to stay isolated in their homes without access to groceries and essentials. Enter Zoomers to Boomers . Created by high school senior Danny Goldberg, the entirely student-run organization has assembled a team of young people looking to help local communities, providing easy, fast, and safe grocery delivery at no extra cost for the elderly and immunocompromised. Today, the organization is present in nearly 40 cities across the globe. To cast your “Do Amazing” vote for Danny,head over to Instagram and comment #VoteDanny.

Total Wireless wants to help you ‘Do Amazing’ this year, too. With unlimited talk, text and data on Verizon’s nationwide 5G network starting at just $25/month with no contract, you can stay connected no matter where you are at a price you can afford. And with the 4-line plan, you could save up to $1,200 a year when compared to the monthly cost of comparable 4-line postpaid plans of the leading carrier.

To learn more about Total Wireless’ offerings, visit TotalWireless.com or follow the brand at @totalwireless for the latest updates on the Total Wireless Awards.