Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend Maya Benberry can tell Taylor Swift how it ends! The 31-year-old brand consultant claims the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, was unfaithful to her when they dated in 2016. “I’m sure by now [Taylor] has mastered the ability to see who is really there for her — and who is just using her,” hinted Maya, who won Travis’ dating competition series, Catching Kelce. “But like the saying always goes: Once a cheater, always a cheater.” In a since-deleted tweet, Maya alleged that she and Travis were still together when the two-time Super Bowl champ began seeing broadcaster Kayla Nicole, 31. “When you and your ex broke up five months ago but you find out via social media that he’s supposedly been in another relationship for [six],” she wrote.

Travis’ take on the accusations? “He says Maya is just trying to get some publicity,” a source exclusively spills to Life & Style. “They met on a TV show, it wasn’t that serious.” And while Taylor, 33, respects women looking out for other women, the pop star isn’t too worried about Maya’s warning. “Taylor says she’ll judge Travis on how he treats her,” the insider says, “and so far, she has nothing to complain about.”