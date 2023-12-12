Travis Kelce is going all out to celebrate girlfriend Taylor Swift’s birthday, her first with the Kansas City Chiefs star.

Travis, 34, “wants to throw the best party possible” for Taylor, who will also turn 34 on Wednesday, December 13, a source told Us Weekly on Monday, December 11. The insider added that “money is not an object” for the Kansas City Chiefs player, who wants to have all of Taylor’s “close friends” involved in the bash.

Another insider told Us that the party will take place in Taylor’s New York City rather than Travis’ Kansas City, Missouri, where the pop star has spent lots of time following the end of the South American leg of her Eras tour on November 27. Taylor has occasionally flown back home to New York for outings with friends like Selena Gomez, but a source exclusively told Life & Style last month that she planned to live with Travis for “a few weeks.”

“Taylor and Travis are playing house. They already know they’re compatible, but living together for an extended period will be the ultimate test,” the insider shared.

The birthday extravaganza comes after Travis and Taylor were unable to spend Thanksgiving together due to their busy tour and football schedules. However, a source exclusively told Life & Style in early November that the tight end vowed to make it up to her on December 13.

“He has promised to spend [her birthday] with her,” the insider noted. “He’s madly in love with her and can’t wait to show her how much.”

Gotham/GC Images

Travis and Taylor’s whirlwind romance began after he attended her Eras tour stop in Kansas City on July 7. He revealed on his podcast with brother Jason Kelce that month that he wanted to give Taylor a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it but never got the chance. Still, Taylor was smitten by his attempt and reached out for a date.

While many fans believed the two started dating in the fall when she attended the Chiefs’ game against the Chicago Bears on September 24, Taylor herself confirmed that the relationship really kicked off over the summer.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” the “Lavender Haze” singer told TIME in her Person of the Year interview on December 6. “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

Since that game, Travis and Taylor’s romance has become very public and has seemingly moved quickly. It’s possible that an engagement could come down the pipe before the new year. A source exclusively revealed to Life & Style that Travis asked for Taylor’s dad Scott Swift’s blessing when they met at her Argentina concert on November 11.

“Scott gets along great with Travis and supports this relationship wholeheartedly — he loves seeing Taylor this happy,” the source said. “He gave Travis his blessing to take the next step with Taylor. They have already been talking marriage, and friends think they will be engaged by Christmas.”