Travis Kelce reacted to sports commentators Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson‘s claims that they set him up with girlfriend Taylor Swift after his failed attempt to give the pop star his phone number in July 2023.

On May 23, Erin, 46, and Charissa, 42, appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and joked about the start of Traylor’s love story. “[Travis] had mentioned on his podcast that he went to the [Eras tour] show, wanted to meet her afterwards, didn’t get the chance to,” Erin explained. “So, we just started talking about it on our podcast [“Calm Down​”] saying, ‘Taylor, do this for America. Date him.’ I mean, the guy, he’s not ugly by any means. So, we’re like, ‘Taylor, go!’”

Charissa chimed in and gushed that she and Erin “were advocating early on.”

“And he was very sweet and he commented and he was like, ‘I owe you guys big time,’ so then, of course, everyone gives us credit,” she said. “We, you know, we’ll take the credit. But I just love both of them and I’m so happy to see them happy.”

Who Is Your Favorite Collaborator on Taylor Swift’s TTPD?

Jimmy, 49, who is also a stan of the couple, thanked the women for creating Hollywood’s hottest couple, joking, “As a country, we’re thanking our servicemen and women [on Memorial Day], but we really have to thank you for what you’ve done for all of us. You brought us Taylor and Travis, oh my God.”

The Tonight Show’s official Instagram shared a clip of the interview and Travis, 34, reacted to the matchmaker’s claims in the comments section.

“For America!! Charissa and Erin are the best!,” the Kansas City Chiefs tight end wrote.

One month after Taylor, 34, and the NFL star went public with their relationship in September 2023, Erin re-shared a clip of the August 2023 “Calm Down” podcast episode via Instagram where she and Charissa endorsed Travis as a fantastic suitor for Taylor’s next boyfriend.

“You two are something else!! I owe you big time!!” the Catching Kelce star replied in the comments section.

That said, Erin put the jokes aside and admitted that she doesn’t “take any credit” for Traylor’s whirlwind relationship.

“This whole media fascination with her being involved in our sport, and people having opinions about it hurting the league — are you kidding me? She’s incredible for our sport,” she told The New York Post in May. “I find [Taylor] to be completely fascinating and empowering, and I feel like now more than ever, she’s opened the door to these female viewers.”