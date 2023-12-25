travis kelce signs swelce jersey amid taylor relationship

Travis Kelce seems to support a popular “ship” name “Swelce” for his and Taylor Swift’s relationship. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end autographed a jersey with the nickname written on the back for a fan auction.

The auction allowed fans to bid on autographed memorabilia or gear worn by their favorite players. The “Swelce” jersey featured Travis’ number, 87, but had the relationship nickname in place of his last name on the back. A fan snatched up the shirt for more than $500.

Taylor, 34, has attended several Chiefs games amid her relationship with Travis, 34, which started over the summer. The professional athlete went to Taylor’s Eras tour in Kansas City in July and then spoke on his podcast about how he wished he’d gotten a chance to meet her at the show.

Getty

Once the pop star caught wind of Travis’ confession, she got in contact with him. “There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was in her corner [who said], ‘Yo! Did you know he was coming?’” Travis said in a November 20 interview with The Wall Street Journal. “I had somebody playing Cupid. [Taylor] told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out.”

Meanwhile, Taylor called Travis’ podcast confession “metal as hell” and explained why she’s happy to support him so publicly at his football games.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves,” she told TIME magazine in an interview published on December 6. “We’re showing up for each other. Other people are there and we don’t care. The opposite of that is that you have to go to an extreme effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

Before dating Travis, the “Love Story” singer was in a relationship with Joe Alwyn for more than six years. The two kept their relationship extremely private and were rarely photographed in public together. Their split was confirmed in April.

“Life is short. Have adventures. Me locking myself away in a house for a lot of years, I’ll never get that time back,” she admitted. “I’m more trusting now than I was six years ago.”

The Grammy winner has embraced a much more public lifestyle in recent months. However, she and Travis have also been spending plenty of quality time together away from paparazzi in Kansas City.