Kayla Nicole is keeping herself in the Kelce family orbit nearly two years after her split from Travis Kelce. The sports reporter showed support to her ex’s sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce, in the comments section of a March 14 Instagram post.

After Kylie, 31, announced the death of her dog Winnie on the social media site, Kayla, 32, commented, “Winnie girl. What a sweet life she lived.” Travis, 34, also sent his brother, Jason Kelce’s, wife some love by writing, “You [gave] Winn an amazing life Ky!!”

Kayla likely got to know Kylie and Winnie amid her on-and-off relationship with Travis from 2017 until 2022. However, she previously opened up about distancing herself from people connected to the NFL star after their breakup.

Getty

“I did publicly unfollow people [on social media],” she admitted in an October 2023 interview, referring to buzz about where she stood with Travis’ football teammate Patrick Mahomes and the quarterback’s wife, Brittany Mahomes. “The reality is I know these people in real life. And so, in real life, I’ve communicated to these people why I’ve had to publicly make the decisions that I made.”

Nicole was a bridesmaid in Patrick, 28, and Brittany’s 2022 wedding. However, when Travis started dating Taylor Swift in 2023 and sparked her own public friendship with the Mahomes’, Kayla said she had to distance herself. “That’s a lot of history and friendship there,” she added. “That doesn’t change overnight. But publicly, because things are happening so quickly and so publicly, I have to protect myself. That’s really all that is. The love is still there.”

However, Kayla seemingly maintained a relationship with Patrick’s brother Jackson Mahomes. The two were seen hanging out together in Las Vegas ahead of the 2024 Super Bowl in February. Jackson, 23, also called Kayla “so pretty” in the comments section of one of her December 2023 Instagram posts.

The Los Angeles native previously opened up about having a hard time dealing with the aftermath of her split from Travis. While discussing the summer 2022 breakup, Kayla said, “I was working out, I was in really great shape, but I felt like s–t, and I was sad and I was having a hard time getting out of bed. It got to the point where I was like, ‘Okay, what else can I possibly do?’ So I started to go to therapy.”

Meanwhile, Travis has fully moved on with Taylor, 34. The couple has been spending some time away from the spotlight during some downtime from their demanding careers. They were last spotted together at an Oscars afterparty on March 10.