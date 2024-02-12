VPR’s Ally Lewber on James Kennedy ‘Physical Alteration’ Rumors

Vanderpump Rules’ Ally Lewber shut down rumors that she and boyfriend James Kennedy got in a “physical altercation” after the MTV Movie Awards in 2022. Housewives Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp recently claimed during their “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast that they shared a ride with the couple to an afterparty at TomTom, but they had to exit the car and separate the pair.

“That never happened. There was no physical altercation. Yes, we were in the car together. I thought we were having fun,” Ally, 28, ​explained during the February 9 episode of the “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay” podcast. “We were having fun. But then James and I did get into an argument, but there was no physical assault. I was not bleeding, and they didn’t have to get out of the car and separate us. So, that didn’t happen. That’s all I’ll say on that.”

Ally admitted that it made her “sad” that the most-asked fan question for her interview with Scheana was about the rumored incident. More notably, she made it clear that James, 32, “has never physically hurt me or assaulted me and we’re good.”

“I know in the past that he had anger issues. So, I get it but I just want people to know that I’m good and I’m safe and I love him,” the former Soho House receptionist added.

Getty

James has since quit drinking alcohol again and is “California sober.”

After discussing the heavy topic, Ally gave fans an insight into how she met the reality star DJ – which was weeks after he and ex-fiancée Rachel “Raquel” Leviss ended their engagement in December 2021. During her season 10 debut, Ally shared that she met James after a friend dragged her to Tom Sandoval‘s show with his band, The Most Extras. However, fans questioned if she was a fan who took her chances to date the Bravo star.

The entertainment journalist shared that her friend, Zachary Reality, was invited to James’ show to film BTS content. Initially, their group of friends were going to attend the event with Zachary, but everyone, including Ally, bailed.

“[Zachary] literally shows up at my apartment, he’s like, ‘We’re going.’ That’s why last season I said my friend dragged me and people were like, ‘No,’” she explained. “He kind of literally dragged me and I’m so grateful now, looking back like, that’s so wild, just how I almost didn’t go. But I did. And that’s what I think is cool about the story.”

If you or anyone you know is a victim of domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.