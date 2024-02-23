Wendy Williams is no stranger to the dating scene, and her history includes men of varying professions — from rappers to a financial investor and even a police officer. The talk show host has walked down the aisle twice, first with Bertrand “Bert” Girigorie and then with Kevin Hunter.

Her marriage to Kevin, which lasted 21 years, brought Wendy their son, who was named after his father. Though Kevin’s infidelity, which led to him fathering a child with another woman, ultimately led to their split in 2019, Wendy said she didn’t “regret” their marriage.

“We were married for almost 22 years. We were together for 25 years,” she revealed in January 2021. “I don’t regret the day of meeting him. I don’t regret putting up with him for all 25 years.”

Aside from Bert and Kevin, Wendy has been romantically linked to a handful of other men through the years.